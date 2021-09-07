CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Vaccine Watch: Local OSP Officer and firefighter union are suing Gov. Brown over vaccine mandate

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore--Oregon State Police Trooper Cory Sweet is among nine officers, a police union and the Klamath Falls Kingsley (Field) Fire Fighters Union (KFFA) who are suing Governor Kate Brown on the notion that her Executive Order Number 21-29 is a coronavirus vaccine mandate that is unenforceable because it conflicts with Oregon statutes and would result in a common law wrongful discharge of the Plaintiffs.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 18

spankyouverymuch
8d ago

wonderful! everyone else should be suing also! There's no need to mandate anything for a 99.9 % survivable event

Reply(2)
21
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy