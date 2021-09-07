Vaccine Watch: Local OSP Officer and firefighter union are suing Gov. Brown over vaccine mandate
MEDFORD, Ore--Oregon State Police Trooper Cory Sweet is among nine officers, a police union and the Klamath Falls Kingsley (Field) Fire Fighters Union (KFFA) who are suing Governor Kate Brown on the notion that her Executive Order Number 21-29 is a coronavirus vaccine mandate that is unenforceable because it conflicts with Oregon statutes and would result in a common law wrongful discharge of the Plaintiffs.www.kdrv.com
