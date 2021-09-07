CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Korean Cosmetics Pioneers CTK Launches Virtual Beauty Innovation Platform CLIP to Empower Creators

koreaproductpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have any interest in skincare, you must have stumbled across “K-Beauty” in your time surfing the internet, looking for the best solutions for flawless skin. K-Beauty has long been acknowledged as one of the most meticulous and result-oriented skincare regimens with detailed steps to achieve that spotless porcelain skin. No company has had a more profound or long-lasting impact on the production and innovation of beauty products than the South Korean juggernaut CTK.

www.koreaproductpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp. Launches ‘YouCam Tutorial’ at NYFW: The World’s First Interactive AR Virtual Makeup Teaching Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 10, 2021-- Today Perfect Corp., the world’s leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual beauty try-on technologies, launched its newest ultra-personalized beauty tech SaaS solution, YouCam Tutorial. The revolutionary digital makeup tutorial solution gives brands the opportunity to present a complete step-by-step beauty tutorial, complete with brushstroke overlay animation, educating customers on the correct makeup application techniques virtually on their faces, and providing a one-of-a-kind makeup tutorial experience.
MAKEUP
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Cloud Nine has just launched the beauty world's first ever rental platform allowing you to rent hair tools – and we're so here for it

Ten years ago, the idea of wearing a different designer dress to every special occasion was nothing but pure fantasy. But since the fashion rental revolution, which saw brands like HURR and By Rotation offering users the chance to wear high-end designer clothing and accessories for a fraction of the cost of buying them new, the idea of renting an outfit has become second nature to many of us.
HAIR CARE
mintel.com

How to inspire your next product innovation with beauty trends

Japan’s non-foundation look was over in flash – lasting no more than a year. But it brought about consumer changes for the beauty industry that will persevere. Mintel mines the trend for future innovation. In 2020, mandated to wear face masks, Japanese consumers embraced the natural makeup look. Yet according...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

E-Platform-Hosted Beauty Shops

Alleyoop announced the official launch of its Amazon shop. The beauty brand is known for redefining efficiency with its time and space-saving products. With its versatile formulas, Alleyoop's products are multifunctional. The brand's growing popularity led to its deal with Amazon. The launch is contingent upon the brand's high demand and provides expansion accessibility.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ctk#Beauty Brands#Korean Cosmetics Pioneers#South Korean#Tai Ka Co#Cosmetics Technics Korea#Chanel Dior L Or Al#Ctk Clip
StreetInsider.com

Ottawa Non-Surgical Facial Cosmetic Treatments – Aesthetic Services Launched

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario-based skin and hair clinic Concept Medical (+1-613-829-1266) launched non-surgical cosmetic treatments for facial and body rejuvenation. Ottawa, Canada - September 9, 2021 / / — The new therapies include ultrasound-based skin tightening, laser hair removal,...
SKIN CARE
martechseries.com

mdf Commerce and Logic Join Forces to Launch Omnichannel Commerce Platform for a High-End, Innovative Grocery and Restaurant Destination in NYC

Mdf commerce, a leader in SaaS commerce technology, is pleased to announce that Orckestra, their headless commerce solution, and Logic, a global leader in retail consulting, are the winning combination set to deploy an omnichannel grocery shopping experience for an ambitious luxury grocery and restaurant destination set to launch in New York City in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
drugstorenews.com

Drunk Elephant expands distribution to Ulta Beauty

Drunk Elephant’s products are expanding their reach. The biocompatible skin care line announced that its line will be available at all Ulta Beauty stores and online beginning Sept. 26. Drunk Elephant reformulates its C-Firma Fresh Day Serum]. “I’m so excited to be launching in Ulta Beauty,” founder Tiffany Masterson said....
SKIN CARE
koreaproductpost.com

5 Best Korean Instant Coffee Brands

Delicious coffee is probably the best way to start the day, and most people will love to have a quick sip of coffee before heading to work. Instant coffee is famous across the world, and in Korea, however, it is taking the growth to an extreme level. Korean instant coffee is the way to go when it comes to getting your shot of caffeine in the morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
newbeauty.com

Drunk Elephant Is Finally Launching at Ulta Beauty

Many of my friends are either loyal to Sephora or Ulta Beauty, which I find super interesting, but when you consider how valuable the two beauty retailers’ loyalty programs are (and how big the perks can be when utilized to their full potential), it makes sense. So, the big news...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Wayra Hispam launches 'The School of Innovation'

Wayra Hispam , the corporate investment fund of Telefónica Movistar that, for 10 years has supported technology startups to strengthen their businesses and achieve regionalization through commercial transactions with the operator, launches "The School of Innovation" , a space to share and learn from the startups in the Wayra Hispam portfolio on topics related to technology and innovation.
BUSINESS
WWD

Saweetie Helps MAC Cosmetics Kick Off Beauty’s ‘Roaring Twenties’

Click here to read the full article. Could the pandemic be the catalyst for beauty’s Roaring Twenties? MAC Cosmetics threw a fête Friday night in celebration of Saweetie, who earlier that day was revealed as the brand’s newest ambassador. The Boom Boom Room in lower Manhattan was filled with red roses and clear crystals in keeping with the party’s theme: icy, a nod to Saweetie’s song “Icy Grl,” that marked her mainstream music entry.More from WWDMAC, Giambattista Valli Hold Flower BashThe New MAC Space at FenwickLuar RTW Spring 2022 Guests were required to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue....
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

K-Beauty E-Commerce Content Platforms

PowderRoom is a South Korean social beauty platform. Founded in 2003, it now fosters 4.4 monthly users. The K-beauty content platform is expanding its business to include e-commerce and product co-creation options. These digital opportunities will allow users to share reviews, view content, and follow groups of users with similar beauty profiles.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Curiosity Invests in Nebula, World’s Largest Creator-Owned Streaming Platform

Curiosity, the leading global factual media company, announced today an enhanced strategic partnership with and investment into Nebula, the world’s largest creator-owned streaming and technology platform. With 140+ active creators who together have over 120 million collective YouTube subscribers, Nebula has grown to more than 350,000 paying subscribers in less than two years. Both companies share a focus on entertaining, informative, highly engaging content and have partnered in strategic and marketing arrangements since Nebula’s inception. Through this investment, Curiosity will attain a significant minority position in Nebula as well as board representation. The deal values Nebula in excess of $50 million.
BUSINESS
Allure

The Best New September Skin-Care Launches to Add to Your Fall Routine

Fall is just around the bend, and if you're familiar with seasonal skin issues, then you know that customizing your skin-care routine to the changing weather is essential. Thankfully, there's still time to switch up your skin-care routine to nail it to align it with your current needs, or simply invite the best newness into your regimen. To help you out, we're sharing the new September skin-care products that we know you'll love.
SKIN CARE
techstartups.com

Microsoft acquires Australia-based video-editing app startup Clipchamp to empower creators

Microsoft said Tuesday it has acquired Clipchamp, an Australia-based video-editing app startup used by over 17 million registered users worldwide. The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The announcement comes just two weeks after Adobe acquired video collaboration tech startup Frame.io for $1.275 billion. Until recently, videos were made by...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

CuriosityStream acquires minority stake in content creator platform Nebula

Factual SVoD service CuriosityStream has acquired a minority stake in Nebula in a deal that values the creator-owned streaming and technology platform at over US$50m. The investment will be used to build new product features, launch new business lines for creators and market the Nebula platform to new audiences. Helmed...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Rose Quartz-Inspired Cosmetics

Jafra introduced six new beauty products, three of which are an extension of the Essence Inner Lover body care collection. The collection is inspired by Rose quartz, which is a universal symbol for self-love and positive energy. The brand wishes to encourage self-love and self-care with its range of products.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy