Korean Cosmetics Pioneers CTK Launches Virtual Beauty Innovation Platform CLIP to Empower Creators

Fall is just around the bend, and if you're familiar with seasonal skin issues, then you know that customizing your skin-care routine to the changing weather is essential. Thankfully, there's still time to switch up your skin-care routine to nail it to align it with your current needs, or simply invite the best newness into your regimen. To help you out, we're sharing the new September skin-care products that we know you'll love.

SKIN CARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO