Minnesota State

Weekend Rain Helps Contain Northeast Minnesota Wildfires

lptv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Cooler temperatures and weekend rain showers helped fire crews who are working to contain wildfires in northeast Minnesota. As of Sunday the Greenwood Fire burning west of Isabella remained at just over 26,000 acres and was 37% contained. Meanwhile the two largest fires burning within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness also remained quiet over the weekend. The John Ek Fire and the nearby Whelp Fire are considered to be completely uncontained, but crews have been working to set up contingency lines and sprinkler systems to create a defense in case the fires spread.

