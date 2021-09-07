CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips Needed After Denver Nonprofit Skill Workshop Damaged In Deliberate Fire

By Jeff Todd
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A nonprofit school that teaches kids trade skills like construction is in need of its own repairs after someone lit a car on fire, leaving behind significant damage. Teaching the Autism Community Trades, or TACT, is hoping someone will have information that can help Denver Fire investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt5Cv_0boQhWHr00

(credit: CBS)

“We can’t do anything with these cars. They’re basically (destroyed) at this point in time,” said Karl Engelmann, the Board Chair for TACT. “So, we’ve lost two vehicles for our students to be able to fix up. And then it blew out our tempered window right behind here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3sPk_0boQhWHr00

(credit: CBS)

Surveillance video shows a person walking around the parking lot then lighting a car on fire. The person leaves the view of the camera before the fire grows, even causing an explosion. The flames burned for several minutes damaging another car and part of the building.

TACT has set up a successful program teaching teenagers on the autism spectrum trade skills like carpentry, welding and auto mechanics. The auto program takes donated cars that usually aren’t running and fixes them up so they can be sold back to the public. The money is then recycled into TACT to help more kids learn important life skills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcB5o_0boQhWHr00

(credit: CBS)

“You know it’s just disheartening, you know, to have somebody do this. So we’re really just trying to find the culprit,” said Engelmann.

Denver fire officials say the investigation is open and they welcome any tips called in to (720) 337-2828.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Pc2_0boQhWHr00

(credit: CBS)

TACT expects students to arrive for classes on Tuesday. An online fundraising campaign has begun to try and raise funds to help TACT recover.

RELATED: Donated Vehicle Used By Autism Community In Denver Found Torched

Comments / 1

 

CBS Denver

Parents Plan To Sue Over Mask Mandate

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Some parents are suing Tri-County Health Department over its mask mandate. At issue is whether teachers and administrators can be arrested, charged and prosecuted, not only if they don’t wear masks themselves in school, but if their students don’t wear masks. The superintendent of Littleton Public Schools told the school board last week they could be held criminally liable for not enforcing the mask mandate. (credit: CBS) Tri-County Health says if educators don’t enforce the mandate, it’s a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and $5,000 fine. “I’m not an anti-masker. I support anything that...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle

(CBS4) – A conservative radio host and pastor in Colorado died of COVID-19. Bob Enyart was vocal and critical about the coronavirus pandemic, abortion, the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims. Fred Williams, who co-hosted the show, announced on social media on Monday saying Enyart lost the battle with the virus. Bob Enyart poses for a portrait inside his studio in Arvada, Colorado on Thursday, November, 29, 2012. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Bob Enyart was one of the smartest, and without question the wisest person I’ve known,” Williams stated. On Sept. 3, Denver Bible Church, where Enyart preached, also announced on social media he and his wife, Cheryl, tested positive for the virus. Both were not vaccinated. In 2020, Enyart went to court suing the federal government and state of Colorado, asking to remove attendance limits and mask requirements during indoor services. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico, an appointee under President Donald Trump, ruled in the churches’ favor. Enyart was 62 years old.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver To Share Civic Center Concept Designs In Final Community Meeting

DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver prepares to close Civic Center Park in an effort to clean it up, city officials wants to share input from the public on the next 100 years of the park. In February, the city and the Civic Center Conservancy announced a new initiative called Civic Center Next 100. It calls for rejuvenation and reworking four separate parts of the park. (credit: CBS) The third public workshop will be held virtually on Thursday. It’s also the final meeting after the city received thousands of comments and ideas from the public. On Thursday, leaders will share the “preferred concept designs” and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Police Uncover $410,000 Stolen Fuel Crime Operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Colorado Springs is charged with being part of a crime ring that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fuel. Investigators say the criminals used stolen credit card numbers to purchase large quantities of diesel fuel at a Kum and Go in Colorado Springs. Jose Romero-Bizuela (credit: Colorado Springs Police) The crimes started in the Denver metro area, police say, and moved south. Police believe the suspects were using modified, full size pick-up trucks to carry the fuel. They also allegedly used gift cards which were reencoded with stolen credit card information to pay for it. Police say Jose Romero Bizuela had 750 gallons of fuel in a fuel tank set up in the bed of a truck. He was arrested. The gas station in Colorado Springs lost a total of $410,000 worth of diesel fuel. More suspects are being identified.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Crews Keep Virginia Dale Fire Burning In Larimer County From Growing Overnight

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews continue to battle the Virginia Dale Fire burning in Larimer County. The fire began on Monday west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale. (credit: CBS) Crews have been able to stop it from spreading too much. The blaze burned 24 acres and had no growth overnight. (credit: CBS) The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is about 75% contained. What caused the fire is being investigated.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Wisconsin Climber Kelly McDermott’s Body To Remain On Capitol Peak Indefinitely

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – No future recovery efforts are planned for a man who suffered a fatal fall from the climbing route on Capitol Peak more than six weeks ago. Alex Burchetta of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a virtual meeting recently took place between Pitkin County authorities, rescue personnel and members of the family of Kelly McDermott. (credit: Colorado Search and Rescue Association) The Pitkin County team told the family it did not see a way to safely recovery the body at this time. “It was a difficult decision, but we’ve collectively decided to leave Kelly McDermott’s body on...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

‘Even My Guys Aren’t That Fast’: Colorado Auto Repair Shop Owner Marvels At Catalytic Converter Thieves

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Steve Horvath has a crew of experienced auto mechanics at his Littleton auto repair shop, Jeno’s auto service. Horvath now jokes even his mechanics may not be able to match the catalytic converter thief who victimized one of his customer’s cars as it was parked on his lot earlier this summer. (credit: Jeno’s) “Even my guys aren’t that fast,” said Horvath, after watching surveillance video of a catalytic converter thief this summer. The customer’s car had been parked in the back of the shop. In the middle of a sunny Saturday, when the shop was closed, the video camera...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County DA Drops Remaining Charges In Last Summer’s Protest Outside Aurora Police Station

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dismissed all remaining charges against three people from the July 3, 2020 protest in Aurora. The charges will be dropped against Lillian House, Joel Northam and Terrance Roberts for the protest outside the Aurora Police District 1 Station. (credit: CBS) During the protest, a large crowd surrounded the police station and over the course of the protest, the doors of the police station were tied shut and the police officers inside were obstructed from leaving. Following the protest, House, Northam and Roberts, along with two others, were formally charged by the previous 17th Judicial District Attorney in Adams County. Those charges were dropped against all five people in May. The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dropped the 12 charges the three were still facing.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Broken Elevators More Than An ‘Inconvenience’ For Seniors At Apartment Complex

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Amity Plaza in Littleton has seven floors, 200 units and just two elevators. It’s also a former senior housing complex, and most of those tenants continue to call the building home. “It’s become a really big problem,” Kathi Kistler said. Kistler is among the residents who reached out to CBS4 about ongoing problems with the elevators. She says in April one of the elevators stopped working, making the other a necessity. (credit: CBS) “There are a lot of people that are not on the first floor that are handicapped,” Kistler said. Some of them are in wheelchairs or rely on walkers or canes...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Meow Wolf In Denver Prepares To Open & ‘Engage Your Imagination’

DENVER (CBS4) – Meow Wolf Denver opens on Friday as the third location by the arts and entertainment offering its largest and most ambitious experience. Hundreds of artists, including many from Colorado, contributed to create a journey that constantly floods your senses from room to room. (credit: CBS) “Meow Wolf Denver is a completely immersive interactive art exhibition where you will be transported to different worlds and be able to explore all of those spaces and see various artistic elements,” said Todd Richins, the executive creative producer for the site. “Once you come through the doors, you get to get lost throughout...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Victim In Deadly Apartment Complex Shooting Identified As Harold Brown IV

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Investigators say that Harold Brown IV was shot at an apartment complex. (credit: CBS) Brown, 18, was shot on Sunday afternoon at East Dartmouth Avenue. A family member drove him to East Florida Avenue and Dayton Street where he died. (credit: CBS) Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Friends, Family Lay Wongel Estifanos To Rest After Tragedy At Amusement Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was laid to rest on Tuesday. Wongel Estifanos was remembered by friends and family at at private ceremony. (credit: Bemni Mekonnen) The girl, from Colorado Springs, was vacationing with her family in Glenwood Springs earlier this month. She was on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop which drops riders 110 feet. (credit: Bemni Mekonnen) A family friend told CBS4 Wongel’s family and the community is devastated by the tragedy. State inspectors are looking into what happened on the ride. The park has since reopened, but the ride remains closed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

All Charges Dropped Against ‘Love Has Won’ Cult Members

CRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a highly publicized case when members of a cult called “Love Has Won” were arrested in Saguache County, Colorado. Now all charges have been dropped. (credit: Saguache County Sheriff’s Office) It was back in April that a body was found in the group’s compound in Moffat near Crestone. It was Amy Carlson, known as “Mother God.” Her corpse was mummified and decorated like a shrine. Numerous members of the group were arrested now all charges have been dropped. CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger earlier asked two of them, “How did she die?” Ryan Kramer answered, “I actually do not have...
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Firefighters Climb Manitou Incline To Honor 9/11 Anniversary

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters climbed the Manitou Springs Incline with all of their gear to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. For the sixth consecutive year, firefighters and military personnel from all over Colorado and other states hiked the more than 2,700 steps. (credit CBS) The outdoor attraction takes hikers up nearly one mile with 2,000 feet in elevation gain. (credit CBS) Some firefighters also carry a flag with the names of all 343 firefighters who died on that fateful day.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Intersection Closed For Vehicle & Pedestrian Crash

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash shut down an Aurora intersection Tuesday night. Aurora police say the road should be reopened at midnight. Police responded to Mexico Avenue and Chambers Road at around 8:30 p.m. They say all four directions at the intersection are closed. #APDTrafficAlert The intersection of E. Mexico Ave. & S. Chambers Rd. is closed down in all directions for a serious traffic accident investigation involving 1 vehicle and 1 pedestrian w/serious injuries. Stay out of area to avoid delays. Roadway should be reopened 12a. pic.twitter.com/aQHaAN8g0t — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 15, 2021 Police say one vehicle is involved, and one pedestrian has serious injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Businesses, Delivery Services Prepare For Upcoming Holiday Shipping Delays

DENVER (CBS4)– Supply chain problems that stymied retailers and clogged U.S. ports this year are expected to continue into 2022 as the COVID-19 Delta variant’s effects linger. That means shoppers face potential delays in retailers replenishing everything from video games to clothing — especially during the coming holiday season. (credit: CBS) “I half-jokingly tell people ‘Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that’s not coming until February or March,'” Scott Price, the international president for shipping giant UPS, told the AFP wire service. It’s not a joke to Kelcy Kershner of Cherry Creek Shade & Drapery. Two...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Investigation Against Board Director Tay Anderson Complete

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Public Schools investigation into allegations against Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson has been completed. The report is 96 pages long. It will be made public on Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Anderson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him. He remained active on the board and then removed himself from his duties for a period of time. He returned in July. The board legal counsel and other members have already received their copies of the report.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Volunteers Had A Huge Impact On Their Communities As Part Of Day Of Service

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy set up 60 projects with nonprofit organizations across Colorado, and volunteers got the work done. Day of Service is in its 11th year, and the utility started the tradition as a way to honor the first responders who were so brave in the face of the 9/11 attack. “It’s very special for us to be here today doing it in person and also some virtually and making  an impact in honor of the 20 year anniversary,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Senior Director of Community Relations and State Affairs, for Xcel Energy. (credit CBS) About 100 volunteers activated Civic...
HOMELESS
CBS Denver

‘The Car Records Everything’: Tesla Cameras Record Vandals In The Act

DENVER (CBS4)– A 30-year-old Denver woman waited two months for her new Tesla model Y to arrive. But over Labor Day weekend, roughly two weeks after she took delivery of the electric car, two men vandalized the SUV, “keying” the driver’s side of the car. (credit: CBS) “Fortunately the car records everything,” said the woman, who requested her name not be used. The car is equipped with motion-sensing cameras that record nearby activity when the vehicle is parked. Those cameras now show two men briskly walking past the driver’s side of the car, each gouging the car with a key. The car was parked...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Unusual Threat For Large Hail, Damaging Wind On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) –  Severe weather season in Colorado is typically over before September. But with much warmer than normal temperatures holding on much later than normal again this year, the necessary ingredients are in place for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has upgraded the threat for thunderstorms producing large hail and damaging wind on the Eastern Plains south of Interstate 76. Cities southeast of the Denver metro area including Limon, Burlington, La Junta, and Lamar have the highest risk for severe thunderstorms mainly between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (source: CBS) In some cases, hail could be up to the size...
COLORADO STATE
