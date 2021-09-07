CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, GA

City to revisit allowing Airbnb-style rentals

By Tia Lynn Ivey News Editor
Morgan County Citizen
 9 days ago

Companies like Airbnb have revolutionized the lodging industry as millions of people opt to rent out their own bedrooms, in-law suites, or entire houses to tourists and vacationers for some extra cash. But short-term vacation rentals continue to be a source of controversy, with heated opposition from established lodging businesses, neighboring property owners, and local governments attempting to regulate the evergrowing popular trend in today’s “sharing economy.”

