City to revisit allowing Airbnb-style rentals
Companies like Airbnb have revolutionized the lodging industry as millions of people opt to rent out their own bedrooms, in-law suites, or entire houses to tourists and vacationers for some extra cash. But short-term vacation rentals continue to be a source of controversy, with heated opposition from established lodging businesses, neighboring property owners, and local governments attempting to regulate the evergrowing popular trend in today’s “sharing economy.”www.morgancountycitizen.com
