Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Host 6th Annual ‘Child First’ Golf Tourney Oct. 2
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard County Florida provides advocacy, support and resources to grandparents raising their grandchildren here in Brevard and you can help this community-based nonprofit agency by supporting their upcoming fundraiser – 6th Annual Child First Golf Tournament – on October 2 at Turtle Creek Golf Club in Rockledge.spacecoastdaily.com
