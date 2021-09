Entergy made a huge dent in its Lafourche Parish electrical outages over the weekend. The company says that 40% of Lafourche customers have had their power restored, leaving the parish with 27,519 customers without power, as of Monday at 9 a.m. On Friday, Lafourche had more than 45,000 customers without power, so weekend work has restored power to a lot of the northern and central reaches of the parish.

