The last few weeks of MLB’s 2021 regular season are around the corner, and teams have their sights set on one thing: the postseason. The San Francisco Giants are in a great spot heading into September as they sit atop the NL West with a current record of 84-46. Their next two series against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a true test to see if they have what it takes to be successful in this year’s postseason.

MLB ・ 16 DAYS AGO