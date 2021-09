As the Cleveland Browns prepare to keep up with the high-flying offense of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, it is the Chiefs defense that could be a concern in Kansas City. Tyrann Mathieu, the team’s star safety, has been on the COVID-19 list for over a week at this point. While many assumed he would return relatively quickly, there seems to be some uncertainty as of Thursday. While the veteran Mathieu may not have to practice before being able to play on Sunday, would the Chiefs take that chance to open the season?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO