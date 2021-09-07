CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Hertiage Days to take place this weekend

By Greg Larry glarry@times-news.com
Cumberland Times-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Md. — Heritage Days will get underway this coming weekend with activities and entertainment planned throughout the city center. Canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual street festival will take place Saturday and Sunday and feature food and crafts vendors, rides and games for the kids, live music and reenactors, including George Washington. The event, free and open to families and children, takes place on the downtown pedestrian mall and Washington Street.

