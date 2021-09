On Tuesday night the Petersburg Crimson Wave played their postponed game and fell to Booker T. Washington in a 14-38 loss at home. With only four days of recovery from their home-opening victory on Friday against Armstrong, the Crimson Wave had an easy few days to recover. For the previous few days, recovery has been the name of the game in order to have another successful game and some of the fatigue crept into the game.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO