Two college bats selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in this past July’s draft are off to strong starts in their professional careers. When you look at the most recent draft of the Pittsburgh Pirates you should be pretty impressed. Their first four picks in the first three rounds were Henry Davis, Anthony Solometo, Lonnie White Jr., and Bubba Chandler. Three of those players were arguably first-round selections. All went over slot, which meant that they would have to go under slot for a few picks in order to slide under the penalty of spending so much on picks. Two picks they went way under slot to sign were infielders Jackson Glenn and Mike Jarvis, both of which are currently crushing the ball in their lower minor leagues.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO