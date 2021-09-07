CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViewSonic X1000-4K: An ultra-short-throw projector with a 4K resolution, an integrated soundbar and up to a 150-inch projection

By Alex Alderson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewsonic has expanded its portfolio of projectors with its first ultra-short-throw model. The X1000-4K is, as its name suggests, a 4K projector and one that has a built-in soundbar. ViewSonic states that the projector creates between 60-inch and 150-inch images when placed 15.9 to 65.7 cm away from a screen or a wall. For reference, the X1000-4K creates a 100-inch image when 38 cm away from its projection surface.

