This was Michael K. Williams’ final Instagram post

By Raymond Hicks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams’ final social media post was a clip of fellow New Yorker Tracy Morgan passionately urging friends and fans “Don’t cry for me” while talking about surviving a fatal limousine wreck in 2014. Williams, 54, posted the clip on Aug. 31 with the note, “I love u brother!...

50 Cent Sparks Outrage & Responds To ‘Incentive’ Post About The Death Of Michael K. Williams

He posted a since-deleted message about the tragic passing of Michael K. Williams. 50 wrote, “Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love shit.” Fif was referring to his past differences with The Wire actor. The “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper seemingly responded via Instagram. 50 said, “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Michael k. Williams.”
Here Are 6 Heartwarming Michael K. Williams Moments

Since the unexpected passing of Michael K. Williams, fans have flooded social media, reposting some notable moments from the actor's life. Williams passed away on Monday after being found by his nephew in his Brooklyn apartment, as Blavity previously reported. As news spread of his passing, people reflected on his unforgettable spirit.
‘The Wire’ Creator: Michael K. Williams Reprised Omar One Final Time Years After Series Ended

“The Wire” creator David Simon paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams (who died September 6) in a heartfelt essay published by The New York Times. Williams was one of the breakthrough performers on the acclaimed HBO drama series as Omar Little. The character was initially slated to have a seven-episode arc during the show’s first season, but Williams’ portrayal was so admired that Simon extended the character through the entire run of the series. Williams even reprised Omar years after “The Wire” ended as a favor to Simon, who was sponsoring a charity event for New Orleans and...
Jurnee Smollett posts an emotional tribute to Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams: "My brother, my heart hurts so"

"A part of my brain refuses to accept it…sh*tty part about grief-it goes in stages," Smollett wrote in a lengthy tribute on Instagram to the late actor posted this morning. "For me, it started w/ denial. When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went 'hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone. I couldn’t breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…One of the first scenes I did w/ @bkbmg was in episode 2 of @lovecrafthbo, Uncle George’s death. We were racing the clock, losing sun, it was a long steady-cam shot, which began w/ me running into Jonathan/Atticus’ arms. In an attempt to quiet the chaos, I looked at Michael/ MONTROSE, in the backseat of Woody, holding Uncle George in his arms, I could feel the pain held behind his eyes, my soul understood it. Thats the beauty of MKW’s instrument- he threw his entire being into each moment w/ such bravery and sacrifice. Thats all I needed…simply look in Michael/ Montrose’s eyes."
The California Recall and Remembering Michael K. Williams

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay pay their respects to the ultra-talented Michael K. Williams, who’s missed but remembered fondly (23:14). Then, Election Day in California quickly approaches, so we break down Larry Elder’s ridiculousness (47:19), plus the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has us reflecting on that fateful day (56:50). Hosts:...
Michael K. Williams showcased every angle of Blackness

There’s a certain responsibility and pressure inherited by males born in Brooklyn. Although the same could be said by any New York City resident, there’s only one County of Kings. Heavy is the head, but it’s the mindset that the crown bejewels. Those from the “thoroughest borough” have no choice but to think big. Brooklynites would rather die young and enormous and live dormant for decades. Michael K. Williams was not spared these seismic expectations.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Don Collier, an actor with ties to Tucson, died on Monday, Sept. 13 after a decades-long career. The Wild Bunch Film Festival, based in Willcox, confirmed Collier’s death in a Facebook post and said the actor was considered a friend of the festival, having attended several of its events since the mid ‘90s.
Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
