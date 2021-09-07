Flag waving, free meals at Hy-Vee on National Patriot Day

The Perry Hy-Vee is inviting all patriots to wave the flag on Saturday, Sept. 11, as the U.S. observes National Patriot Day, the store said in a statement released Monday. The grocery company said it has asked the Perry Volunteer Fire Department to fly their big U.S. flag, weather permitting, along Iowa Highway 141 in front of the store, and other public safety groups are also welcome to display their vehicles.