Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been sitting on a pretty warm seat for some time now. Harbaugh, 57, hasn’t transformed Michigan football into the program many were expecting when he first took over in Ann Arbor. And we’ve heard for years now that the Wolverines might be interested in moving on from Harbaugh and replacing him with someone like Luke Fickell. But for now, Harbaugh remains Michigan’s head coach.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO