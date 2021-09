Edited: September 11, 2021, 8:57 PM · Hello, all. I'm an adult learner playing violin now for about four years. Unfortunately for me, my initial teacher has retired. I should also mention that before her retirement I'd stopped taking lessons with her for most of the last year due to concerns with Covid-19. However, since vaccines have become available we're both vaccinated and we've been comfortable playing together. These days though, she simply isn't up to getting together regularly due to her health.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO