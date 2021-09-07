CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, WA

Longview library hopes to bring bookmobile to city streets

By Brennen Kauffman, The Daily News Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Longview — The Longview Public Library is in the early stages of bringing a bookmobile onto the city streets. Becky Standal, youth services librarian, said there had been discussions for years about the possible benefits of a bookmobile, but the pandemic had dramatically shown the range of resources a mobile extension could offer. For the majority of 2020, the library’s services relied on digital material and curbside pickup as few patrons were allowed into the stacks.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Cars
City
Longview, WA
Longview, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Bookmobiles#City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy