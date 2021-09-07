Longview library hopes to bring bookmobile to city streets

Longview — The Longview Public Library is in the early stages of bringing a bookmobile onto the city streets. Becky Standal, youth services librarian, said there had been discussions for years about the possible benefits of a bookmobile, but the pandemic had dramatically shown the range of resources a mobile extension could offer. For the majority of 2020, the library’s services relied on digital material and curbside pickup as few patrons were allowed into the stacks.