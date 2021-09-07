CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Duane Brown back at practice for Seahawks ahead of opener

By Associated Press
KESQ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENTON, Wash. (AP) — After more than a month as a spectator, left tackle Duane Brown was on the field as a participant as game week finally arrived for the Seattle Seahawks. Brown may not have received exactly what he wanted during his month of watching practice. But the Seahawks appear to have the blindside protector of Russell Wilson satisfied enough for the start of the regular season. Brown “held-in” throughout training camp, opting not to participate in practice while seeking more security. Brown’s current contract expires at the end of the season.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ciara reps husband Russell Wilson’s Seahawks gear at Met Gala 2021

Singer/songwriter Ciara does the Seahawks proud with a sequined lime-green homage to husband Russell Wilson’s team. There’s nothing more American than apple pie and football — at least that’s what Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara believes. Ciara attended the much-anticipated 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, an event...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Ciara Honors Russell Wilson With Sparkling Cutout Dress At Met Gala

Russell Wilson couldn’t make the Met Gala due to being in the midst of football season, so his wife, Ciara, made sure he was part of her red carpet outfit. Ciara walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she kept her husband, Russell Wilson, very close to her heart on the big night out. Ciara’s entire ensemble was a tribute to Russell, who couldn’t attend the Met Gala since he’s in the middle of the NFL season. Russell plays on the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara’s look completely channeled the team’s jerseys!
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
FanSided

Tyler Lockett made a touchdown catch that seems impossible (Video)

Clutch Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett makes his first game-changing play of 2021 with an impossible 23-yard touchdown grab. Seahawks wide receivers have long had the unfortunate reputation of being undervalued — just ask Doug Baldwin — but chronically-underrated wideout Tyler Lockett made sure he got his due this year with an incredible 23-yard touchdown on the Seahawks’ opening drive against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
FanSided

NFC West standings prediction before week one of 2021

The NFC West is stacked and even the presumed least team can win the division. How will the division end up and where will the Seahawks finish? Below are my best guesses (and I should say, also likely wrong.) Before I get into the reasons why I will say I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#The Seattle Seahawks
chatsports.com

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll 'counting on' hold-in LT Duane Brown to play in team's opener

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he's "counting on" veteran left tackle Duane Brown playing in the team's regular-season opener. While Carroll stopped well short of declaring anything, it was the most optimism he's expressed that Brown will be on the field Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brown hasn't been practicing amid a contract dispute with Seattle.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Gives Major Update On Seahawks LT Duane Brown

The Seattle Seahawks are counting on Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to protect Russell Wilson‘s blind side this upcoming season. Prior to Monday, Brown hadn’t practiced at all during training camp in the midst of a contract dispute with the Seahawks. He has just one year left on his contract and would like to lock down his future deal now as opposed to next year.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Duane Brown "Ready To Go" & Other Things We Learned From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

The Seahawks kicked off their week of preparation for their regular-season opener with a Monday afternoon practice, and among those on the field was left tackle Duane Brown, who prior to this week had not practiced since reporting for the start of training camp, though he did take part in walkthroughs and team meetings throughout the past six weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Reach An Agreement With Duane Brown

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves embroiled in contract disputes with a pair of important contributors this offseason. The team already took care of safety Jamal Adams a few weeks ago, but hadn’t gotten offensive lineman Duane Brown back on the field with a week to go until their 2021 opener.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has intriguing idea to eliminate ties in the NFL

ESPN gave viewers a couple of options for the Raiders-Ravens “Monday Night Football” game. Fans could watch traditional coverage of the game with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese on ESPN or tune to ESPN2, where Peyton and Eli Manning chatted about what was happening during the game. The...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks News And Rumors: Tre Flowers Starting At CB? Duane Brown Back Week 1? Bobby Wagner Injury?

Seattle Seahawks rumors and news today on Tre Flowers, Duane Brown, Cedric Ogbuehi going to injured reserve and Bobby Wagner’s injury is powered by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Seahawks and save $5 off your first order! Seahawks rumors today include cornerback Tre Flowers starting at the right corner position after playing 11 games last season. Is that the best move for Seattle, given they also have Ahkello Witherspoon on the roster and just traded for Sidney Jones? Seattle Seahawks news also includes the expectation that Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown will be active for Week 1 after declining to participate in Seahawks practices up to this point due to his ongoing contract situation with the team.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks re-working Duane Brown should make 12s very happy

On Tuesday the Seahawks made a deal to re-work left tackle Duane Brown’s contract. This is a great thing for 12s everywhere. Sure, it makes Brown satisfied and should make Russell Wilson smile but the way Seattle approached the Brown contract is another example that Seattle does things the right way.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy