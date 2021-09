Eagan’s Mallory Weggemann made a triumphant return to the Paralympics, winning gold medals in her first two swimming events and setting event records in each. For Lakeville’s Ian Seidenfeld, the route to a gold medal in table tennis went through the world’s top-ranked player. He put his family name back on the Paralympic podium, winning gold 29 years after his father and coach, Mitchell, did it at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.

