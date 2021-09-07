Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park

Patriot Park was quiet in the sweltering heat on Labor Day. Here or there across the 148-acre park, folks stood at the edge of the lakes, casting their fishing lines in hopes of catching a catfish, bluegill or some other water creature. Others let their dogs run briefly into the lake’s murky waters too cool off. A few brought coolers full of ice and drinks and settled in under the shade, though few breezes came to cool them.