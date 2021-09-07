Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/the-rundown-gundy-talks-run-game-struggles-covid-injury-issues/. What Gundy said at his weekly media luncheon. “I’m gonna guess five, six times one of the front five guys up front was not as good as what we want him to. It wasn’t really mental mistakes. It was more just — well, they get to coach too, their guys defeated the block and our guys didn’t finish the block. That’s really what it came down to.“