Enterprises are continually seeking ways to improve business outcomes. Productivity, operational efficiency, quality, cost, workplace safety, revenue growth and sustainability are all areas that dictate the success or failure of a business. To realize such outcomes, an outstanding digital infrastructure is essential. 5G is the technology that promises to enable new services and applications that will allow enterprises to address these areas. In fact, 5G and its associated technology ecosystems (IoT, AI, edge compute and robotics) are the substrate on which enterprise business and operational models can be transformed.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO