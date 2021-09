Just two days before the 2021 IAA Mobility International Auto Show kicks off in Munich, BMW plans to launch its brand new streaming platform: Joytopia. The launch is going to take place on September 5 and it will do so with a bang: British band, Coldplay, will play a virtual concert on the platform. Curious? Well, you can actually watch the concert and create your own virtual avatar with which you can perform various actions in the online world.

