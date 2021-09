Nokia last week announced that it has been selected to roll out UScellular’s standalone 5G core network with deployment expected to be completed by the end of 2022. By implementing Nokia’s 5G SA core, UScellular will be able to unlock the full potential of 5G for its customers, delivering the high speeds and low latencies that will power new applications such as virtual and augmented reality. UScellular will also be able to leverage Nokia’s cloud-native, open modular structure to rapidly introduce and scale future network functions for new revenue opportunities.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO