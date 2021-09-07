Zoom Selects Seagate’s S3 Storage-as-a-Service Platform

The need for faster speeds and more bandwidth is forcing service providers to find new ways to step up their FTTH deployments. This demand usually comes on top of the demand for broadband connections often associated with entertainment services, or the pervasiveness of digital lifestyles in general. A growing user base is demanding reliable, fast Internet connectivity to support an ever-broader range of applications, on an increasing number of devices. As building and extending a fiber network can be expensive and confusing, service providers find it vitally urgent to find a way to speed up their fiber rollouts, in a practical way that gives them the flexibility to scale bandwidth incrementally for years to come. And as FTTH, DOCSIS 3.1, and G.fast gain momentum, new fiber is constantly added both at the outside plant and in the central office/headend (CO/HE). Furthermore, emerging trends and technologies are expected to have an important impact on the evolution of the CO/HE down the line.

