Zoom Selects Seagate’s S3 Storage-as-a-Service Platform

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeagate Technology, a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, has reached an agreement with Zoom that will soon enable the video conferencing company’s customers to use Seagate Lyve Cloud to store meeting recordings. When Zoom’s customers record their meetings, they will have the option to save these media files...

