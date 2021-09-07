Drake reveals hilarious reason behind Giannis Antetokounmpo shoutout in CLB album

It cannot be overstated just how wild of a ride it has been for Bobby Portis in the last calendar year or so. After not having his former team, the New York Knicks, not invited to participate in the NBA Bubble in Orlando to winning an NBA championship and being one of the most beloved players on the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s been a bit of a fairy tale run for the man now known as the “People’s Champ” and it continued when he re-signed with the Bucks for what many considered to be less than he could have gotten on the open market.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO