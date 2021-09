This episode of the Ride is brought to you by Bimeda. Former Texan rodeo queen Madison Ward joins Nichole and Jillian to talk about her role at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. Madison gives listeners an exclusive announcement about two brand new exhibits coming to the Hall of Fame that you will not want to miss. She even discusses her personal experiences with some of the amazing women who are members of the Hall of Fame and how they've impacted the cowgirl way of life. Tune in so you don't miss any of the juicy details!

