Robert Miller, 82, of Marion, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from. 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Robert Miller, under the video tab, starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.