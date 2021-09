Rep. Madison Cawthorn – North Carolina’s most recent and visible national humiliation – famously told a Macon County gathering last month “we all know” Donald Trump and, apparently, Dan Forrest’s elections also were stolen. If our “election systems continue to be rigged,” he continued, “it’s going to lead to one place and that’s bloodshed.” Noting his alleged humanity, Cawthorn concluded — “as much as I’m willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there’s nothing I would dread more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.” He has “plans” to call folks to Washington again he “can’t make public right now.” Cawthorn was sanctioned neither by his caucus nor his party. He’s proud, and they’re apparently proud of him.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO