The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday, to save itself near the 0.73 level. This has been an area that has been important for a while, so we need to pay close attention to the area to get a grip on where we go next. Ultimately, if we were to break down below the candlestick for the trading session on Wednesday, then this pair will truly unwinds.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO