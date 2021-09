(ROUND ROCK, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters fell for the second straight night in a 9-3 loss to the Round Rock Express on Friday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock jumped out to a prodigious lead for the second night in a row, jumping out to a 7-1 advantage through six innings. JJ Matijevic got the Skeeters on the board in the fourth on an RBI single to score Jeremy Peña. Marty Costes provided the Skeeters’ other two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run home run. It was his third homer since joining the Skeeters from Double A Corpus Christi.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO