Diamond Beat: Houston routs Seattle, 11-2

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0bJY_0boP11r900 Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.

Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more:

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

Pro baseball

Astros 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Carlos Correa's ground-rule double plated Yuli Gurriel with the winning run as Houston rallied to beat visiting Seattle.

Houston's Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it, 4-4.

Kyle Seager had given Seattle a 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning homer and the Mariners made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning on a single by Luis Torrens and a Houston error.

Jose Altuve had a homer for Houston. Bregman had an earlier RBI double. J.P. Crawford had a two-run single for Seattle.

The teams play the series finale at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Pro baseball

Astros 11, Mariners 2 — Seattle had risen to second place in the American League West Division after five consecutive wins, and entered a three-game series at Houston at 13 games above .500 (75-62).

But, the streak came to a screeching halt against the Astros, the first-place team in the A.L. West.

The Astros scored six runs in the second inning off starter Yusei Kikuchi, who loaded the bases on walks. A fielder's choice grounder and an error by Abraham Toro scored the first two runs, and Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer and Yordan Alvarez an RBI double.

That's all that Lance McCullers would need. He allowed four hits and two runs, on a Toro two-run double, in six innings. Seattle had only five hits.

The Astros had 14 hits. Kyle Tucker had three hits, three runs and two RBIs.

