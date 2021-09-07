“The Wire” Star Michael K. Williams Dead At 54

Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, has died at 54. According to law enforcement sources per TMZ, Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday after a relative hadn’t heard from him in a couple of days and went to check on him. The actor was found in the living room of his home, and drug paraphernalia was on a table nearby suggesting that he died from a drug overdose. In his breakout role, Williams played a streetwise homosexual criminal on HBO’s The Wire which showed off his extensive acting ability and adoration by fans.He later would star in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, 12 Years a Slave and Assassin’s Creed.As of recent, the Flatbush native starred in HBO’s Lovecraft Country which he is currently nominated for an Emmy for “Best Supporting Actor.”