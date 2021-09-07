Watch: Steelers Depot Q&A Livestream – September 6th

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Matchup Preview (9/19/21) The Cincinnati Bengals travel a relatively short distance to Soldier Field in Chicago to take on the Bears. Cincinnati won a huge home game in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 by a score of 27-24. The Bengals were home underdogs, so not many people expected them to come out of the game with a win. However, Joe Burrow and company put up enough points to outscore a usually high-octane offense. On the other side, the Bears dropped a road game against the Los Angeles Rams. While they got handled by the Rams, it isn’t far-fetched that most other teams will also get handled. The addition of Matthew Stafford to that squad has transformed their offense and, when combined with their elite defense, could make a Super Bowl team. This Week 2 bout will be decided by how efficient Chicago’s offense can be against a bottom ten defensive unit. The Bears have enough weapons now in Montgomery, Mooney, and Robinson to put points on the board, but we have not seen that efficiency yet.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO