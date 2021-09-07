Oil holds losses as investors assess outlook clouded by Covid-19

(Sept 7): Oil held losses below US$69 a barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions. Futures in New York lost around 1% from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a U.S. holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world’s biggest oil importer.