Lloyd Burrell Nix, Jr. age 78 of the Fairview Community, Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on March 29, 1943, he was a son of Lillie Mae Savage Nix of Demorest, Georgia & the late Lloyd Burrell Nix, Sr. Mr. Nix was retired from L P Gas Services, Inc. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking with furniture, gardening, & working with tractors. Mr. Nix was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church where he served as a church deacon for over 48 years.