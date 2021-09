Where is the man who will save American tennis? The question arrives like a seasonal allergy, each August as the American high carnival of the sport, the U.S. Open, comes to New York City. You don’t even have to listen for it particularly closely. It’s practically lodged in the throats and mouths of tennis’s talking heads, oozing out with any chance it’s given. Barely midway through the tournament’s first round, which began this week, ESPN’s Chris McKendry had already let it fly out with a kind of practiced hysteria. It was hardly noon. “Somebody,” she said, “needs to finally step up on the men’s side. Who is it gonna be???”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO