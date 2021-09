The Seahawks didn't just win their season opener in Indianapolis, they won playing the type of football head coach Pete Carroll loves to see, with good things happening in all three phases of the game. The offense was balanced and explosive in its debut under Shane Waldron, the defense kept an explosive running game in check and held the Colts to only 16 points, and special teams play was solid as always, and the Seahawks did all of that against an opponent that won 11 games last season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO