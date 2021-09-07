CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Continental, OH

Continental Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast

By Adam Donaldson
continentalenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts back! On Saturday, September 11, 7:00-9:30am, the Continental Masonic Lodge will be hosting their monthly Breakfast Buffet – an assortment of freshly made breakfast foods served piping hot – ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, gravy & biscuits, pancakes, hashbrown casserole, donuts, juice, milk, coffee. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. If you know someone who is a shut-in or homebound, please call Jeff at 419-306-8939 to arrange a delivery. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the Masons. The Masonic Lodge is located 309 West Grove Street in Continental. All are invited!

www.continentalenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Continental, OH
The Associated Press

Nuclear submarine deal will reshape Indo-Pacific relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they’re forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here’s what it might mean for various players:. THE UNITED...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Masons#The Continental Enews
NBC News

France kills ISIS leader behind deaths of U.S. soldiers, hails big victory

PARIS — France killed the leader of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy