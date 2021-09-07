Continental Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast

Its back! On Saturday, September 11, 7:00-9:30am, the Continental Masonic Lodge will be hosting their monthly Breakfast Buffet – an assortment of freshly made breakfast foods served piping hot – ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, gravy & biscuits, pancakes, hashbrown casserole, donuts, juice, milk, coffee. Dine-in or carry-out, cost is by donation. If you know someone who is a shut-in or homebound, please call Jeff at 419-306-8939 to arrange a delivery. All proceeds benefit the many programs supported by the Masons. The Masonic Lodge is located 309 West Grove Street in Continental. All are invited!