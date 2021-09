This Sunday, the defending NFC East Champion Washington Football Team kicks off their 2021 campaign with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For weeks, the Chargers were a one-point favorite leading up to the season. However, now that Week 1 is here, things have changed, and the Washington Football Team has shifted to the favorites by a half-point. The bottom line in the betting line is that this game appears to be a toss-up in the eyes of oddsmakers, rightfully so.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO