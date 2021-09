Some property renters should be ashamed and embarrassed by the absolutely STUPID huge cleaning fees they're charging on SOME property rental sites. We found some doozies. On Airbnb and VRBO, those cleaning fees are almost always set by the property owner, not the rental platform so...although they CAN get steep, they're not nearly as bad as platforms that run "professionally managed" properties. Let's just say the owners of those properties are NOT scrubbing toilets. We can see your cash grab, people. Some of the cleaning fees we found were just downright offensive. A joke, almost. (Again, Airbnb and VRBO are different than hotel property management platforms, FYI.)

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO