7 Gadgets to level up your Instagram game

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s no single best way to grow your Instagram , having an eye-catching feed is always a priority. From showing every meal you eat to capturing your adventures, a simple change like Light-up selfie phone case can make all the difference. Check out the. gadgets. on this list to...

Gear Patrol

7 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

Can't believe it's already September? Neither can we. That said, it means we are entering the golden season for new gadget announcements. And it started this week. Below, we've rounded up all our favorite new tech gadgets that were announced this week, from Bose's newest noise-canceling cans to Fujifilm's most affordable medium-format camera yet.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams

Table of Contents The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to View Your Liked and Saved Posts on Instagram

Instagram is a fantastic platform for following artists, influencers, musicians, and your friends. But from time to time, our views change—and we may want to unlike content we've previous double-tapped on. Luckily, Instagram provides a useful way to find posts you've liked and bookmarked. Using these features, you can keep...
INTERNET
Light Stalking

Non-Camera Gadgets That Make Your Photography Better

It was often said, way back in the days of film, that photography was a money pit. Then came digital, and its early proponents declared how cheap it was going to be to produce images. No buying film, no developing prints, take as many shots as you want. Of course,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gadget Flow

Upgrade your bathroom with these smart gadgets

Your bathroom is your sanctuary—at least it should be. If it isn’t already or could use an update, we’ve got the smart gadgets you’ll want to add. And as luck would have it, smart gadgets for the bathroom in 2021 are quite advanced. These devices keep your bathroom disinfected, tooth brushing habits on target, your bathing experience spa-like, and so much more.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

13 Gimbal tricks to up your gimbal game

Gimbals have become increasingly popular and it’s obvious why. Moves that required master camera operators can now be done with significantly less training. Add the fact that gimbals are becoming more powerful, more affordable, and more features rich, and you have a winning tool. That being said, gimbals still require a learning curve. This series of tips is here to help you get the most out of our gimbal on your next shoot. We got our resident gimbal expert Oleg Balzanov and a super talented dancer, Danielle Stephen to help us teach you these tips.
The Independent

This is how Instagram ranks your story viewers

When Instagram launched Stories in 2016, it changed the way users interact and view content on the photo-sharing app - while prompting an entirely new question about who is viewing our profiles the most.When an Instagram user uploads a Story, which lasts for 24 hours, they can see a list of everyone who viewed it.However, nobody is entirely sure what Instagram algorithm deciphers who shows up at the top of the list - and Instagram refuses to tell the exact way top viewers are determined.It has long been assumed, with multiple hypotheses to back it up, that the top viewers...
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Why Instagram Wants to Know Your Birthday

Instagram’s move to require users’ birthdays may hurt some account’s reach, but ultimately it will provide a safer environment for people of all ages. Instagram first started asking users to provide a birthday on their account in 2019. However, users with an older account were omitted from the process, at least until now. Instagram has finally started asking more users to add their birthdays to continue viewing sensitive content. It warns that soon including your birthday in your account information will not be optional.
INTERNET
MARCIO DELGADO

Tested Instagram engagement hacks for your business

It is never too late to learn one or two new social media hacks.Photo: Gary Barnes. By now, you probably know the basic rules of Instagram when it comes to posting content that will get seen: pay attention to what time your posts goes live; carefully curate images to grab the attention of those who are scrolling down their overcrowded feed; post often but don’t bombard people with 380 pieces of content over the weekend. Good, we are on the same page, then.
lifewire.com

Why Ricoh’s GR IIIx Is the Perfect Camera for Smartphone Photographers

Ricoh’s new GR IIIx is a pocket marvel that will put your phone cam to shame. The GR IIIx is an update to Ricoh’s popular—almost cult—GR line. It’s a small, genuinely pocket-sized fixed-lens camera with a large APS-C sensor, a touch screen, no viewfinder, and—in this version—a longer 40mm lens.
ELECTRONICS
infusenews.com

Xiaomi displays smart glasses concept with MicroLED show

Xiaomi has declared a pair of smart glasses called Xiaomi Smart Glasses. An organization representative discloses to The Verge that there’s no plan to really put them discounted, yet Xiaomi has given sufficient detail to cause the concept product to appear to be to some degree plausible — basically for eventually.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

How to Level Up Your Portraits Using Simple Props

An easy and effective way to increase production value to your images is by adding simple props. Not only do they add additional visual interest, but they can also add story to the scene. Today, I’ll be starting with a basic “walk-up” shot and working step by step to make changes until we get to our final portraits using props.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Elite Daily

30 Cute Instagram Captions For Twinning With Your Partner

Maybe you deliberately bought a matching set of playfully patterned onesies. Or, maybe you noticed that you accidentally put on color-coordinated outfits for work. Either way, when you and your partner are on the same page style-wise, it's obviously fun to snap a pic and share on Instagram. Luckily, I compiled a slew of Instagram captions for matching outfits with your SO that are almost as cute as you look together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
crossroadstoday.com

PennyWise podcast: How video games can level up kids’ money skills

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, Credit Card and Personal Finance Expert for NerdWallet and asks, “Can the video games your kids are playing really teach them money skills, too?”. The answer is YES and Kimberly shares four simple ways to help you start the conversation with your...
KIDS
purewow.com

14 Amazon Desks That Will Level Up Your Work From Home Game

Our desks have taken a serious beating over the past year-and-a-half. What we thought was only going to be a few months of working from home has turned into our everyday reality. It’s a scene that can get old, fast, if you’re toiling away on broken-down furniture. What’s worse, options that will keep your wrists and posture supported can be hard to find when you don’t know what to look for—yes, even at Amazon. While many of us consider these pieces to be low involvement purchases, there are actually plenty of factors to take into account before buying Amazon desks. The right one will not only give you a smooth, sturdy surface to work on (wood, plastic or even steel are your best bets here), it will also efficiently utilize your space and add to the overall aesthetic of your room.
SHOPPING
neworleanssun.com

Insfollowers: The latest app to grow your Instagram Profile

Instagram is undergoing rapid evolution. From time to time, the platform's algorithm is updated with new features. It is exciting to see how quickly Instagram develops new features and functionalities to address the most pressing business issues. There are so many apps that provide you likes and followers but the best growing app you should try is Insfollowers app.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Amazon's new Alexa-powered TVs work without remote

Amazon announced its updated Fire TV family of products, including its first ever Amazon-branded smart TVs. Amazon is now in direct competition with electronics giants. , which also sell their TVs through Amazon's website. With the launch of these 3 products, Amazon is officially in the TV set business:. 1.
ELECTRONICS

