Cell Phones

Xiaomi to unveil new gadgets on September 15

By Ishika Yadav
techgig.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a global launch event for September 15, where the company is expected to introduce the. . In its official teaser, Xiaomi said that it will introduce a series of flagship devices and more during the September 15 event. The Xiaomi Global Launch event will begin at 8PM GMT on September 15 (September 16, 1:30AM IST), and will be streamed on Xiaomi.com, YouTube, and the company’s social media handles.

content.techgig.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Phandroid

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro show up in new renders

Xiaomi is slated to host an event on September 15, and it’s here where the Xiaomi 11T is expected to be unveiled. Details regarding the upcoming devices have been trickling in, and now we’re getting our first look at some leaked renders (via 91mobiles). The renders share that the 11T...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Xiaomi Preparing A Phone With Samsung's New 200MP Camera Sensor

Xiaomi is planning to announce a phone with Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor. The sensor in question is the ISOCELL HP1, and it got announced a couple of days ago. On paper, this sensor looks excellent, and Xiaomi will be amongst the first non-Samsung companies to use it. Upcoming high-end...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Xiaomi Announces Three Years Of Android OS Updates For New Flagships

Xiaomi is the latest Android smartphone manufacturer to promise three years of Android OS updates for its phones. The Chinese company has announced that its upcoming flagship series – Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro – will get three generations of Android system upgrades. It has also promised four years of security updates for the two phones. The announcement comes just days before the new phones go official. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the 11T series on September 15th.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 gets new MIUI Pure Mode, still in beta

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version has come to Mi 10 and Mi 11 series phones. That one arrived several months the MIUI 12.5 was introduced and promised to deliver a cleaner, quicker, and safer UI. Another update is ready and it brings a special feature that can protect mobile users from malicious apps. MIUI Pure Mode is part of MIUI 12.5. It’s not final and official yet as Xiaomi is still in the process of testing it. There are plenty of dangerous apps out there and Chinese OEMs wants to combat them as much as possible.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Google Pixel 6 official teaser out; Check details

Google has posted a cheeky teaser for its upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones on its 'Made by Google' handle across various social media platforms. Google uploaded this 30-second video with a caption 'For All You Are'. Google further said "Introducing. 6. The first-ever, all-Google phone that gets better over time by...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Global chip shortage delays 'JioPhone Next' launch

Reliance Jio has officially delayed the launch of its affordable smartphone , JioPhone Next. , owing to the ongoing semiconductor shortage globally. The phone will now be available "more widely" around Diwali. It was initially set for a September 10 launch. Jio announced via a press release that the smartphone...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Virtual RAM explained: What's the hype about

Samsung recently rolled out a new software update for Galaxy A52s 5G that comes with. Plus feature or simply facilitating virtual RAM. With this, the users of Galaxy A52s 5G will get 4GB of virtual RAM. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants. Now, with the extra 4GB of virtual RAM, you may think that the device will offer 10GB or 12GB of RAM. But that’s not how.
CELL PHONES
Leader-Telegram

Apple to unveil new products

Apple’s first iPhone had an eye-popping price of $499 when it was introduced 14 years ago. That’s about $640 adjusted for inflation today. The current iPhone 12 starts just a little higher — at $700 — but is a distant technological relative to that first 4GB, 4.5-inch-tall iPhone in 2007. The 12th iteration is more than an inch taller with 16 times the memory. For 10% more money, iPhone customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.
BUSINESS
theiet.org

Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses with built in microLED display

A pair of 'Smart Glasses' that house sensors and a display have been unveiled by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses use “microLED optical waveguide technology” to beam an image onto one of the glasses lenses, which users can then use to check their messages and notifications; make calls; navigate; capture photos, and translate text.
TECHNOLOGY

