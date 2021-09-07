Xiaomi to unveil new gadgets on September 15
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a global launch event for September 15, where the company is expected to introduce the. . In its official teaser, Xiaomi said that it will introduce a series of flagship devices and more during the September 15 event. The Xiaomi Global Launch event will begin at 8PM GMT on September 15 (September 16, 1:30AM IST), and will be streamed on Xiaomi.com, YouTube, and the company’s social media handles.content.techgig.com
Comments / 0