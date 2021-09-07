Xiaomi to unveil new gadgets on September 15

Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share some great gadgets for going back to school. FOCI Focus Tracker — We’re all familiar with Fitbit and other activity trackers. FOCI Focus Tracker tracks your attention-span. Using machine learning and by measuring the movement of the diaphragm while breathing, FOCI sends your focus info to an app on your smartphone. Great for students— FOCI tracks stress, calm, distraction and focus. And FOCI it has vibration alerts that will help you cut off distractions before your focus drifts off. The biofeedback also translates focus into sounds and music, so you can learn to control attention span and improve your focus. FOCI is like having a “personal productivity coach.” except it costs less and you can train yourself whenever and wherever you want. Normally FOCI goes for $89 at www.FOCIAI.com but if you use the discount code GADGET15 you’ll save 15% so that its just $75.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO