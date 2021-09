A Republican parade float in Porter County, Indiana that included a pair of smoking Twin Towers sparked outrage among attendees. The parade float – clearly meant to recognise the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks – featured a pair of towers with holes in their sides surrounded by American flags and a banner that read "9.11 Never Forget." Smoke billowed from the towers, whose holes were decorated with black and red streamers to represent flames.

