Hop In Your Car And Take Red Arrow Highway For An Incredible 21-Mile Scenic Drive In Michigan

When life gets stressful, there’s something soothing about hopping in the car and embarking on a scenic drive. Whether you’re simply exploring your neighborhood or venturing to a particular destination, driving time can be deeply calming. One gorgeous highway route here in Michigan promises to deliver lakeside views and plenty of serenity, so keep it in mind for your next jaunt.

Note: The Red Arrow Highway technically ends in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Through the towns of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, it is marked as Business Loop 94. Eventually, it will return as Red Arrow Highway on the Northern side of Benton Harbor.

Red Arrow Highway extends for approximately 21 miles between New Buffalo and St. Joseph.

This gorgeous route takes drivers along the stunning coast of Lake Michigan and provides loads of natural wonder to appreciate in any season, though it’s especially beautiful during the fall and summer months.

No matter when you choose to enjoy this peaceful roadway, you’ll find plenty to appreciate. Red Arrow Highway extends through a handful of quaint waterfront towns and all sorts of outdoor splendor.

Whether you’re a beach fanatic, an art enthusiast, or a fan of local vineyards, you’ll find the perfect place to make a pit stop along the highway. You could spend all day creating memories along this path.

We recommend beginning your journey in New Buffalo and making the trip north toward St. Joseph. Unique communities along the way include Union Pier and the delightful vacation town of Lakeside.

Stretch your legs with a stop at wonderful Weko Beach in Bridgman, which offers rugged Lake Michigan access and an on-site campground for extended visits. This spot is a genuine hidden gem.

Other stunning locales include Warren Dunes State Park, Grand Mere State Park, wine tasting rooms at Tabor Hill and Lazy Ballerina Winery, and a seemingly endless array of other exciting spots.

Whether you’re seeking a straightforward drive with loads of natural beauty or searching for pit stops to round out the experience, one thing is certain: Red Arrow Highway offers a gateway to Michigan fun.

Have you and your family made this 21-mile drive during previous visits to Southwest Michigan? What were some of your favorite stops along the route? We’re always eager to hear from our readers, so drop us a line in the Facebook comments or recommend another incredible scenic drive in the Great Lakes State by filling out our official nomination form here .

