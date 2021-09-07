CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Hop In Your Car And Take Red Arrow Highway For An Incredible 21-Mile Scenic Drive In Michigan

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 9 days ago

When life gets stressful, there’s something soothing about hopping in the car and embarking on a scenic drive. Whether you’re simply exploring your neighborhood or venturing to a particular destination, driving time can be deeply calming. One gorgeous highway route here in Michigan promises to deliver lakeside views and plenty of serenity, so keep it in mind for your next jaunt.

Note: The Red Arrow Highway technically ends in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Through the towns of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, it is marked as Business Loop 94. Eventually, it will return as Red Arrow Highway on the Northern side of Benton Harbor.

Red Arrow Highway extends for approximately 21 miles between New Buffalo and St. Joseph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJlf3_0boNrHUz00
Google Maps

This gorgeous route takes drivers along the stunning coast of Lake Michigan and provides loads of natural wonder to appreciate in any season, though it’s especially beautiful during the fall and summer months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzGdr_0boNrHUz00
Google Maps

No matter when you choose to enjoy this peaceful roadway, you’ll find plenty to appreciate. Red Arrow Highway extends through a handful of quaint waterfront towns and all sorts of outdoor splendor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWtsy_0boNrHUz00
Google Reviews/Brandon Byrd

Whether you’re a beach fanatic, an art enthusiast, or a fan of local vineyards, you’ll find the perfect place to make a pit stop along the highway. You could spend all day creating memories along this path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcFz4_0boNrHUz00
Google Reviews/Round Barn Tasting Room - Union Pier

We recommend beginning your journey in New Buffalo and making the trip north toward St. Joseph. Unique communities along the way include Union Pier and the delightful vacation town of Lakeside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TORlX_0boNrHUz00
TripAdvisor/management

Stretch your legs with a stop at wonderful Weko Beach in Bridgman, which offers rugged Lake Michigan access and an on-site campground for extended visits. This spot is a genuine hidden gem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dac1v_0boNrHUz00
TripAdvisor/Peggy F.

Other stunning locales include Warren Dunes State Park, Grand Mere State Park, wine tasting rooms at Tabor Hill and Lazy Ballerina Winery, and a seemingly endless array of other exciting spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UT4Zb_0boNrHUz00
TripAdvisor/DrP921

Whether you’re seeking a straightforward drive with loads of natural beauty or searching for pit stops to round out the experience, one thing is certain: Red Arrow Highway offers a gateway to Michigan fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3NT6_0boNrHUz00
Google Maps

Have you and your family made this 21-mile drive during previous visits to Southwest Michigan? What were some of your favorite stops along the route? We’re always eager to hear from our readers, so drop us a line in the Facebook comments or recommend another incredible scenic drive in the Great Lakes State by filling out our official nomination form here .

Seeking another fantastic and family-friendly destination? Read about this unique town in Michigan .

The post Hop In Your Car And Take Red Arrow Highway For An Incredible 21-Mile Scenic Drive In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State .

