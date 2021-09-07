CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban claim control of whole country, promise formation of government 'soon'

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Aug. 25 photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month. (Jalaluddin Sekandar, Associated Press) KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban claimed victory on Monday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrullah Saleh
Person
Ahmad Massoud
Person
Ashraf Ghani
americanmilitarynews.com

As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.
WORLD
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#U S State Department#Anti Taliban#Associated Press#Islamists#Nrf#Islamic#Afghans#Americans#Reuters#The U S State Department#The United Nations#U N
WSOC-TV

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
Boston Herald

Lake: How Pakistan won the war in Afghanistan

As Washington ponders how the U.S. lost its longest war in Afghanistan, it’s worth considering another question: Who won the war?. There is the Taliban, of course, the fanatics who have formed an interim government featuring several wanted terrorists. But an even bigger winner may be the Taliban’s primary patron: Pakistan.
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister says UK must do more to engage Afghan Taliban to avert ‘anarchy, chaos’

The UK should “accept the new reality” in Afghanistan and deliver immediate aid to the Taliban-run country, Pakistan’s foreign minister has urged, warning that isolating the Taliban authorities would lead to economic collapse, “anarchy”, and “chaos”.Speaking to The Independent, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UK and its western allies were not doing enough to engage with the Taliban administration or to avert a burgeoning humanitarian crisis, and urged the west to provide supplies with “no political conditions attached”.Last week, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would not recognise the new militant cabinet but that he “did see the need...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Afghan women share pictures of their traditional attire as Taliban announces new rules

Afghan women are sharing photographs of themselves in traditional clothing on social media after the Taliban proposed new rules on women’s education and dress this weekend.On Sunday 12 September, the Taliban’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced that the country’s universities will be segregated by gender and an Islamic dress code will be made compulsory.According to Reuters, Haqanni said “hijab religious veils” would be mandatory for women, but he did not specify if this meant a hijab which covers only the head, or a niqab which also covers the face.The announcement comes after a demonstration by women who support...
MIDDLE EAST
kelo.com

Taliban deny their deputy prime minister, Mullah Baradar, is dead

(Reuters) – The Taliban have denied that one of their top leaders has been killed in a shootout with rivals, following rumours about internal splits in the movement nearly a month after its lightning victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul. Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU says provisional Taliban government falls short of promises

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Union voiced disapproval on Wednesday of the Taliban's provisional government in Afghanistan after the Islamist militants named several leaders, saying they had not kept a promise to include women and other religious groups. "It does not look like the inclusive and representative formation...
POLITICS
trust.org

Taliban claim control of Panjshir, opposition says resistance will continue

The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who are ethnically distinct and who fought them during their 1996-2001 rule, that there would be no "discriminatory act against them" * Opposition official rejects Taliban victory claim. * Panjshir Valley the last region resisting Taliban. * Taliban pledge not to retaliate against...
AFGHANISTAN
TODAY.com

Taliban claim to now have control of last Afghan provincial capital

More Americans have been able to get out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban is now claiming to control every corner of the country. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Qatar to gain more support for the safe evacuations of Americans still in Afghanistan. NBC chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Doha, Qatar.Sept. 7, 2021.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy