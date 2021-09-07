Draft horses a highlight at Great Geauga County Fair

Whether competing under saddle or pulling a carriage, one thing is certain, the draft horses of the Great Geauga County Fair are hard to miss. While many different breeds fall into the category of draft horse, they are generally over 16-hands, or 5-feet 4-inches, at the withers, the highest point of their shoulder blade. These horses also range between 1,400 to 2,000 pounds, and are quite muscular, making them ideal for pulling carts or farm equipment.