CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, OH

Pondering with Patterson: Thoughts on Ohio-Syracuse football game

By Lauren Patterson FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the odds of your home team hosting an opponent they have not played in 100 years within the four years that you are in school? On Friday night, the Bobcats kicked off their 2021 football season against the Syracuse Orange, who they last faced in 1921 at Syracuse’s Archbold Stadium, prior to the construction of their Carrier Dome. To make matters even cooler, the game marks the first time that the Bobcats hosted an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. As if the situation was not bizarre enough, I happened to get to attend the game with a diehard Syracuse fan.

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, OH
College Sports
City
Syracuse, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Syracuse, OH
Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Syracuse, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Football Games#Ohio University#American Football#Bobcats#Alexander High School#Southeastern High School#Batavia High School#Northridge High School#Granville High School#Wellston High School#The Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy