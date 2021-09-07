Pondering with Patterson: Thoughts on Ohio-Syracuse football game

What are the odds of your home team hosting an opponent they have not played in 100 years within the four years that you are in school? On Friday night, the Bobcats kicked off their 2021 football season against the Syracuse Orange, who they last faced in 1921 at Syracuse’s Archbold Stadium, prior to the construction of their Carrier Dome. To make matters even cooler, the game marks the first time that the Bobcats hosted an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. As if the situation was not bizarre enough, I happened to get to attend the game with a diehard Syracuse fan.