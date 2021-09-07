CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Continuity, depth will propel Browns to 12-5 and AFC North crown | Jeff Schudel

By Jeff Schudel
News-Herald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, fans were giddy for the start of the Browns season because Baker Mayfield broke the record for touchdown passes as a rookie in 2018. Freddie Kitchens, seemingly a genius as a play-caller when he was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2018 season, fired up the fan base at his introductory news conference when he said, “If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter.”

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Browns return from 3-day break, ready for reigning AFC champs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns returned to practice on Monday after a league-mandated three-day break to prepare for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending AFC champs. Unlike this time last year, the Browns have played three exhibition games. A year ago, the preseason was wiped out due...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Afc North#American Football#Freddie Kitchens#Steelers#Chiefs#Packers##Lions#Texans#Woods
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Unlikely to play Monday

Kamara isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Jaguars, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Coach Sean Payton revealed late last week that certain unnamed starters who didn't play in the exhibition opener would make an appearance in preseason Week 2. Kamara was among those players, but because he isn't suited up in pregame warmups he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field Monday. Payton is on the brink of revealing the Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1, and when that decision is made a key skill player like Kamara likely won't risk getting nicked up in the preseason finale Saturday versus the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Are Reportedly Trading For Former 1st Round Pick

The New York Giants needed help at offensive line ahead of the 2021 season. It looks like they’re going to get it. The Giants have reportedly acquired offensive lineman Billy Price in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. Price, a 2018 first-round pick out of Ohio State, has played in 42 games over his three-year NFL career. He probably slots in as the backup center in the Big Apple, though he’s also played at guard during his professional career.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Wide Receiver

Just last season, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to make an under-the-radar move by adding former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Unfortunately, he never played game for the Seahawks. He suffered a foot injury before the 2020 season kicked off and he wasn’t able to get on the field. After a...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan talks 49ers’ CB options with Jason Verrett injured; Richard Sherman ‘always a possibility’

863 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman return to the San Francisco 49ers? Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't eliminating the possibility following the likely loss of starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he fears Verrett suffered a torn ACL, ending the season again for the often-injured veteran cornerback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy